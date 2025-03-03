通貨 / QSI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
QSI: Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A
1.53 USD 0.27 (21.43%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QSIの今日の為替レートは、21.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.30の安値と1.64の高値で取引されました。
Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QSI News
- Quantum-Si launches new sequencing kit with expanded capabilities
- QuantumSi at UBS Precision Medicine Summit: Advancing Proteomics
- Quantum-Si's Q2 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Quantum-Si (QSI) Q2 Revenue Falls 47%
- Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- QSI Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Quantum-Si Stock: A Small Position Is Warranted (Technical Analysis) (QSI)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Quantum-Si prices $50M registered direct offering of common stock at $1.67
- Quantum-Si (QSI) chief product officer Vieceli sells $35k in stock
- Quantum-Si CFO Keyes sells $13,918 in shares
- Quantum-Si Platinum ® Pro Instrument Placed at the Broad Institute to Support Regional Research Initiatives
- Quantum-Si to Join Leading Experts from DNAnexus, Olink, and Northwestern in Upcoming GenomeWeb Webinar on Proteomics Data Integration and Standardization
- Quantum-Si Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Quantum-Si’s Single-Molecule Tech Enables Precise, Multiplexed Measurement of Nanobody Binding in a Single Assay
- Quantum-Si Warrants: Why A Sevenfold Rally Seems Unlikely Before 2026 (NASDAQ:QSIAW)
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN), LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)
- Earnings call transcript: QuantumSi Q1 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- QuantumSi earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Why Precision BioSciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH), Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)
- Major Gulf markets slide on US slowdown worries
- Quantum-Si Stock: A Rose, By Any Other Name, Wouldn’t Smell As Sweet (NASDAQ:QSI)
- Quantum-Si Shares Climb Despite Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Results - Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
1日のレンジ
1.30 1.64
1年のレンジ
0.61 5.77
- 以前の終値
- 1.26
- 始値
- 1.31
- 買値
- 1.53
- 買値
- 1.83
- 安値
- 1.30
- 高値
- 1.64
- 出来高
- 18.085 K
- 1日の変化
- 21.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 39.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.45%
- 1年の変化
- 70.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K