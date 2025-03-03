Währungen / QSI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
QSI: Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A
1.48 USD 0.05 (3.27%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QSI hat sich für heute um -3.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QSI News
- Quantum-Si launches new sequencing kit with expanded capabilities
- QuantumSi at UBS Precision Medicine Summit: Advancing Proteomics
- Quantum-Si's Q2 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Quantum-Si (QSI) Q2 Revenue Falls 47%
- Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- QSI Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Quantum-Si Stock: A Small Position Is Warranted (Technical Analysis) (QSI)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Quantum-Si prices $50M registered direct offering of common stock at $1.67
- Quantum-Si (QSI) chief product officer Vieceli sells $35k in stock
- Quantum-Si CFO Keyes sells $13,918 in shares
- Quantum-Si Platinum ® Pro Instrument Placed at the Broad Institute to Support Regional Research Initiatives
- Quantum-Si to Join Leading Experts from DNAnexus, Olink, and Northwestern in Upcoming GenomeWeb Webinar on Proteomics Data Integration and Standardization
- Quantum-Si Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Quantum-Si’s Single-Molecule Tech Enables Precise, Multiplexed Measurement of Nanobody Binding in a Single Assay
- Quantum-Si Warrants: Why A Sevenfold Rally Seems Unlikely Before 2026 (NASDAQ:QSIAW)
- Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN), LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)
- Earnings call transcript: QuantumSi Q1 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- QuantumSi earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Why Precision BioSciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH), Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)
- Major Gulf markets slide on US slowdown worries
- Quantum-Si Stock: A Rose, By Any Other Name, Wouldn’t Smell As Sweet (NASDAQ:QSI)
- Quantum-Si Shares Climb Despite Worse-Than-Expected Q4 Results - Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Tagesspanne
1.45 1.54
Jahresspanne
0.61 5.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.53
- Eröffnung
- 1.47
- Bid
- 1.48
- Ask
- 1.78
- Tief
- 1.45
- Hoch
- 1.54
- Volumen
- 4.559 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 34.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 22.31%
- Jahresänderung
- 64.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K