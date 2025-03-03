KurseKategorien
Währungen / QSI
Zurück zum Aktien

QSI: Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A

1.48 USD 0.05 (3.27%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von QSI hat sich für heute um -3.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.54 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QSI News

Tagesspanne
1.45 1.54
Jahresspanne
0.61 5.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.53
Eröffnung
1.47
Bid
1.48
Ask
1.78
Tief
1.45
Hoch
1.54
Volumen
4.559 K
Tagesänderung
-3.27%
Monatsänderung
34.55%
6-Monatsänderung
22.31%
Jahresänderung
64.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K