PRS: Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2

24.94 USD 0.10 (0.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRSの今日の為替レートは、-0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.88の安値と25.02の高値で取引されました。

Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.88 25.02
1年のレンジ
22.35 25.40
以前の終値
25.04
始値
24.98
買値
24.94
買値
25.24
安値
24.88
高値
25.02
出来高
58
1日の変化
-0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
1.63%
6ヶ月の変化
6.95%
1年の変化
-0.91%
