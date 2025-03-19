通貨 / PRS
PRS: Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2
24.94 USD 0.10 (0.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRSの今日の為替レートは、-0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.88の安値と25.02の高値で取引されました。
Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PRS News
- プルデンシャル、ロンドンのオールド・ベイリーに登記事務所を移転
- PRISA 2024年度決算発表：EBITDA成長が予想を上回り、債務比率は19年ぶりの低水準
- PRISA FY 2024 presentation: EBITDA growth exceeds guidance, debt ratio at 19-year low
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Prudential Financial: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance (NYSE:PRU)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- Earnings call transcript: Prisa’s Q2 2025 revenue grows, digital subs surge
- PRISA H1 2025 slides: Subscription growth and debt restructuring drive positive results
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Why Prudential's Headwinds Are A Gift For Patient Investors (NYSE:PRU)
- Vivendi posts stable Q1 revenue, cuts debt after Telecom Italia exit
- Oakmark Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKGX)
- 10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: March 2025
1日のレンジ
24.88 25.02
1年のレンジ
22.35 25.40
- 以前の終値
- 25.04
- 始値
- 24.98
- 買値
- 24.94
- 買値
- 25.24
- 安値
- 24.88
- 高値
- 25.02
- 出来高
- 58
- 1日の変化
- -0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.95%
- 1年の変化
- -0.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K