PRS: Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2
24.95 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRS ha avuto una variazione del 0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.86 e ad un massimo di 24.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.86 24.99
Intervallo Annuale
22.35 25.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.94
- Apertura
- 24.93
- Bid
- 24.95
- Ask
- 25.25
- Minimo
- 24.86
- Massimo
- 24.99
- Volume
- 56
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.87%
20 settembre, sabato