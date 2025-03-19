Currencies / PRS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRS: Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2
25.12 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRS exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.07 and at a high of 25.19.
Follow Prudential Financial Inc 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRS News
- PRISA FY 2024 presentation: EBITDA growth exceeds guidance, debt ratio at 19-year low
- Prudential publishes 2025 half year report and makes it available to shareholders
- Prudential Financial: Attractive Valuation After Recent Underperformance (NYSE:PRU)
- Why Does The Stock Market Exist? Here Is The Secret (SPX)
- Earnings call transcript: Prisa’s Q2 2025 revenue grows, digital subs surge
- PRISA H1 2025 slides: Subscription growth and debt restructuring drive positive results
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Why Prudential's Headwinds Are A Gift For Patient Investors (NYSE:PRU)
- Vivendi posts stable Q1 revenue, cuts debt after Telecom Italia exit
- Oakmark Global Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKGX)
- 10 Undervalued Dividend Growth Stocks: March 2025
Daily Range
25.07 25.19
Year Range
22.35 25.40
- Previous Close
- 25.15
- Open
- 25.07
- Bid
- 25.12
- Ask
- 25.42
- Low
- 25.07
- High
- 25.19
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.72%
- Year Change
- -0.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%