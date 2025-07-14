通貨 / PROV
PROV: Provident Financial Holdings Inc
15.71 USD 0.15 (0.96%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PROVの今日の為替レートは、0.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.58の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。
Provident Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PROV News
- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Provident Financial Holdings Q4 2025 sees EPS miss, stock rises
- Provident Financial Q4 2025 slides: Net income dips as bank maintains strong capital position
- Provident Financial (PROV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Provident Financial (PROV) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Provident earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Provident Financial Holdings Q4 earnings miss estimates as net income falls 17%
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Provident Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- BankFinancial (BFIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Piper Sandler initiates Provident Financial stock coverage with Neutral rating
1日のレンジ
15.58 15.71
1年のレンジ
12.98 16.70
- 以前の終値
- 15.56
- 始値
- 15.70
- 買値
- 15.71
- 買値
- 16.01
- 安値
- 15.58
- 高値
- 15.71
- 出来高
- 43
- 1日の変化
- 0.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.10%
- 1年の変化
- 9.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K