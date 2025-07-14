クォートセクション
通貨 / PROV
PROV: Provident Financial Holdings Inc

15.71 USD 0.15 (0.96%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PROVの今日の為替レートは、0.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.58の安値と15.71の高値で取引されました。

Provident Financial Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.58 15.71
1年のレンジ
12.98 16.70
以前の終値
15.56
始値
15.70
買値
15.71
買値
16.01
安値
15.58
高値
15.71
出来高
43
1日の変化
0.96%
1ヶ月の変化
1.68%
6ヶ月の変化
9.10%
1年の変化
9.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K