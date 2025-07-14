货币 / PROV
PROV: Provident Financial Holdings Inc
15.56 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PROV汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点15.47和高点15.95进行交易。
关注Provident Financial Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.47 15.95
年范围
12.98 16.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.56
- 开盘价
- 15.60
- 卖价
- 15.56
- 买价
- 15.86
- 最低价
- 15.47
- 最高价
- 15.95
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.71%
- 6个月变化
- 8.06%
- 年变化
- 8.81%
