PROV: Provident Financial Holdings Inc

15.75 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PROV a changé de 0.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.64 et à un maximum de 15.83.

Suivez la dynamique Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PROV Nouvelles

Range quotidien
15.64 15.83
Range Annuel
12.98 16.70
Clôture Précédente
15.71
Ouverture
15.80
Bid
15.75
Ask
16.05
Plus Bas
15.64
Plus Haut
15.83
Volume
15
Changement quotidien
0.25%
Changement Mensuel
1.94%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.38%
Changement Annuel
10.14%
20 septembre, samedi