통화 / PROV
PROV: Provident Financial Holdings Inc
15.75 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PROV 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.64이고 고가는 15.83이었습니다.
Provident Financial Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PROV News
- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Provident Financial Holdings Q4 2025 sees EPS miss, stock rises
- Provident Financial Q4 2025 slides: Net income dips as bank maintains strong capital position
- Provident Financial (PROV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Provident Financial (PROV) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Provident earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Provident Financial Holdings Q4 earnings miss estimates as net income falls 17%
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Provident Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share
- Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- BankFinancial (BFIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Piper Sandler initiates Provident Financial stock coverage with Neutral rating
일일 변동 비율
15.64 15.83
년간 변동
12.98 16.70
- 이전 종가
- 15.71
- 시가
- 15.80
- Bid
- 15.75
- Ask
- 16.05
- 저가
- 15.64
- 고가
- 15.83
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.14%
20 9월, 토요일