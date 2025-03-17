通貨 / PLX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PLX: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (DE)
1.86 USD 0.02 (1.09%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLXの今日の為替レートは、1.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.84の安値と1.92の高値で取引されました。
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLX News
- Protalix: Speculative Buy On Promising Plant-Cell Platform And Elfabrio Ramp (NYSE:PLX)
- Protalix BioTherapeutics amends at-the-market equity offering agreement
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Protalix earnings missed by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Protalix BioTherapeutics names Gilad Mamlok as new CFO
- Earnings call transcript: Pluxee NV Q3 2025 sees stock rise despite revenue miss
- Pluxee Q3 Fiscal 2025 slides: Double-digit revenue growth continues, objectives reaffirmed
- Pluxee posts 11.1% organic revenue growth in Q3 on solid volumes
- Pluxee shares jump sharply as company doubles margin growth outlook for 2025
- Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock: Strong Buy With A Promising Pipeline (PLX)
- Protalix Stock (PLX) Grabbing Attention with Record Revenue Surge - TipRanks.com
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
1.84 1.92
1年のレンジ
0.99 3.10
- 以前の終値
- 1.84
- 始値
- 1.92
- 買値
- 1.86
- 買値
- 2.16
- 安値
- 1.84
- 高値
- 1.92
- 出来高
- 388
- 1日の変化
- 1.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -27.06%
- 1年の変化
- 78.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K