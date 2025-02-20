通貨 / PKST
PKST: Peakstone Realty Trust
13.88 USD 0.43 (3.20%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PKSTの今日の為替レートは、3.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.42の安値と13.97の高値で取引されました。
Peakstone Realty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
13.42 13.97
1年のレンジ
10.14 14.80
- 以前の終値
- 13.45
- 始値
- 13.43
- 買値
- 13.88
- 買値
- 14.18
- 安値
- 13.42
- 高値
- 13.97
- 出来高
- 361
- 1日の変化
- 3.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.69%
- 1年の変化
- 1.68%
