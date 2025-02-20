QuotazioniSezioni
PKST: Peakstone Realty Trust

13.66 USD 0.22 (1.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PKST ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.58 e ad un massimo di 13.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Peakstone Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.58 13.91
Intervallo Annuale
10.14 14.80
Chiusura Precedente
13.88
Apertura
13.83
Bid
13.66
Ask
13.96
Minimo
13.58
Massimo
13.91
Volume
302
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
9.37%
Variazione Semestrale
8.93%
Variazione Annuale
0.07%
