Valute / PKST
PKST: Peakstone Realty Trust
13.66 USD 0.22 (1.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PKST ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.58 e ad un massimo di 13.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Peakstone Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PKST News
- UBS conferma il rating Buy sulle azioni di Peakstone Realty Trust con target di $16
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Peakstone Realty Trust stock with $16 target
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- From Offices To Industrial: Peakstone Realty's Bold (And Risky) Transformation (NYSE:PKST)
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Peakstone sells $177 million in properties as industrial focus grows
- Truist Securities upgrades Peakstone Realty Trust stock to Buy on mispricing
- Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Peakstone Q2 2025 presentation highlights industrial transition, debt reduction progress
- Peakstone (PKST) Q2 AFFO Jumps 1,120%
- Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates
- American International Group (AIG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Options
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Axos Financial (AX) This Year?
- Alpine Income (PINE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Peakstone Realty Trust shareholders approve plan amendment
- The State Of REITs: April 2025 Edition
- Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Peakstone Realty Trust 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PKST)
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.58 13.91
Intervallo Annuale
10.14 14.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.88
- Apertura
- 13.83
- Bid
- 13.66
- Ask
- 13.96
- Minimo
- 13.58
- Massimo
- 13.91
- Volume
- 302
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.07%
20 settembre, sabato