PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares
28.27 USD 0.33 (1.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PHGの今日の為替レートは、1.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.92の安値と28.29の高値で取引されました。
Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
27.92 28.29
1年のレンジ
21.48 32.91
- 以前の終値
- 27.94
- 始値
- 28.02
- 買値
- 28.27
- 買値
- 28.57
- 安値
- 27.92
- 高値
- 28.29
- 出来高
- 1.579 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.69%
- 1年の変化
- -14.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K