通貨 / PHG
PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares

28.27 USD 0.33 (1.18%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PHGの今日の為替レートは、1.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.92の安値と28.29の高値で取引されました。

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.92 28.29
1年のレンジ
21.48 32.91
以前の終値
27.94
始値
28.02
買値
28.27
買値
28.57
安値
27.92
高値
28.29
出来高
1.579 K
1日の変化
1.18%
1ヶ月の変化
4.51%
6ヶ月の変化
10.69%
1年の変化
-14.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K