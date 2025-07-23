Divisas / PHG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares
27.94 USD 0.11 (0.39%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PHG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHG News
- Southlake Health adopta la tecnología de resonancia magnética sin helio de Philips
- Southlake Health adopts Philips helium-free MRI technology
- KeyBanc reitera calificación de Sobreponderación para ResMed, mantiene objetivo de $298
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Philips says no new French probe opened over sleep device recall
- Here's Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Philips Norelco introduces head shaver pro series for precise scalp grooming
- GEHC Positioned for Growth With AI, Global Expansion and Margins
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.13%
- Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.06%
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.21%
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Koninklijke Philips ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Philips lifts profit outlook on tariff mitigation as Stellantis flags $1.7 billion hit from levies
- European stocks rise amid earnings flurry, investors asses US-EU trade deal
- European stocks rise; U.S.-EU trade agreement, earnings and Fed meeting in focus
- Philips Q2 net income falls on one time item; margins and cash flow rise
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.57%
- Here's Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Strong Value Stock
Rango diario
27.87 28.37
Rango anual
21.48 32.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.05
- Open
- 27.98
- Bid
- 27.94
- Ask
- 28.24
- Low
- 27.87
- High
- 28.37
- Volumen
- 1.111 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.40%
- Cambio anual
- -15.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B