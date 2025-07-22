货币 / PHG
PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares
28.05 USD 0.11 (0.39%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PHG汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点27.95和高点28.15进行交易。
关注Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.95 28.15
年范围
21.48 32.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.16
- 开盘价
- 28.08
- 卖价
- 28.05
- 买价
- 28.35
- 最低价
- 27.95
- 最高价
- 28.15
- 交易量
- 1.092 K
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- 3.70%
- 6个月变化
- 9.83%
- 年变化
- -14.72%
