PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares

28.10 USD 0.17 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHG ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.99 e ad un massimo di 28.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.99 28.21
Intervallo Annuale
21.48 32.91
Chiusura Precedente
28.27
Apertura
28.19
Bid
28.10
Ask
28.40
Minimo
27.99
Massimo
28.21
Volume
1.309 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
3.88%
Variazione Semestrale
10.02%
Variazione Annuale
-14.56%
