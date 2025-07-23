Valute / PHG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares
28.10 USD 0.17 (0.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHG ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.99 e ad un massimo di 28.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHG News
- Southlake Health adopts Philips helium-free MRI technology
- KeyBanc conferma rating Overweight su ResMed, mantiene target a $298
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Philips says no new French probe opened over sleep device recall
- Here's Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Philips Norelco introduces head shaver pro series for precise scalp grooming
- GEHC Positioned for Growth With AI, Global Expansion and Margins
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.13%
- Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.06%
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.21%
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Koninklijke Philips ADR earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Philips lifts profit outlook on tariff mitigation as Stellantis flags $1.7 billion hit from levies
- European stocks rise amid earnings flurry, investors asses US-EU trade deal
- European stocks rise; U.S.-EU trade agreement, earnings and Fed meeting in focus
- Philips Q2 net income falls on one time item; margins and cash flow rise
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.57%
- Here's Why Royal Philips (PHG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Longleaf Partners International Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.99 28.21
Intervallo Annuale
21.48 32.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.27
- Apertura
- 28.19
- Bid
- 28.10
- Ask
- 28.40
- Minimo
- 27.99
- Massimo
- 28.21
- Volume
- 1.309 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.56%
20 settembre, sabato