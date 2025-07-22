KurseKategorien
Währungen / PHG
Zurück zum Aktien

PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares

28.27 USD 0.33 (1.18%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PHG hat sich für heute um 1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.29 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHG News

Tagesspanne
27.92 28.29
Jahresspanne
21.48 32.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.94
Eröffnung
28.02
Bid
28.27
Ask
28.57
Tief
27.92
Hoch
28.29
Volumen
1.579 K
Tagesänderung
1.18%
Monatsänderung
4.51%
6-Monatsänderung
10.69%
Jahresänderung
-14.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K