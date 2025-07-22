Währungen / PHG
PHG: Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares
28.27 USD 0.33 (1.18%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PHG hat sich für heute um 1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.29 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Koninklijke Philips N.V. NY Registry Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
27.92 28.29
Jahresspanne
21.48 32.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.94
- Eröffnung
- 28.02
- Bid
- 28.27
- Ask
- 28.57
- Tief
- 27.92
- Hoch
- 28.29
- Volumen
- 1.579 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.18%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.51%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.69%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.05%
