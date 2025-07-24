クォートセクション
通貨 / OVV
株に戻る

OVV: Ovintiv Inc (DE)

42.00 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OVVの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.33の安値と42.30の高値で取引されました。

Ovintiv Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OVV News

1日のレンジ
41.33 42.30
1年のレンジ
29.80 47.18
以前の終値
41.98
始値
42.17
買値
42.00
買値
42.30
安値
41.33
高値
42.30
出来高
4.498 K
1日の変化
0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.29%
1年の変化
10.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K