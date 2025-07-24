通貨 / OVV
OVV: Ovintiv Inc (DE)
42.00 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OVVの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.33の安値と42.30の高値で取引されました。
Ovintiv Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OVV News
1日のレンジ
41.33 42.30
1年のレンジ
29.80 47.18
- 以前の終値
- 41.98
- 始値
- 42.17
- 買値
- 42.00
- 買値
- 42.30
- 安値
- 41.33
- 高値
- 42.30
- 出来高
- 4.498 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.29%
- 1年の変化
- 10.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K