OVV: Ovintiv Inc (DE)
41.23 USD 0.77 (1.83%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OVV ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.88 e ad un massimo di 41.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Ovintiv Inc (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.88 41.93
Intervallo Annuale
29.80 47.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.00
- Apertura
- 41.93
- Bid
- 41.23
- Ask
- 41.53
- Minimo
- 40.88
- Massimo
- 41.93
- Volume
- 4.037 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.90%
20 settembre, sabato