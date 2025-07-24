Currencies / OVV
OVV: Ovintiv Inc (DE)
42.05 USD 1.36 (3.34%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OVV exchange rate has changed by 3.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.04 and at a high of 42.34.
Follow Ovintiv Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
41.04 42.34
Year Range
29.80 47.18
- Previous Close
- 40.69
- Open
- 41.07
- Bid
- 42.05
- Ask
- 42.35
- Low
- 41.04
- High
- 42.34
- Volume
- 2.935 K
- Daily Change
- 3.34%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.18%
- Year Change
- 11.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%