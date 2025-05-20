通貨 / ORIC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.00 USD 0.48 (4.56%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORICの今日の為替レートは、4.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.66の安値と11.17の高値で取引されました。
Oric Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORIC News
- Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Guggenheim initiates ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating on cancer drug potential
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ORIC)
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals appoints Kevin Brodbeck as chief technical officer
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $23 by Jefferies
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals: What It Takes To Be Best In Class (NASDAQ:ORIC)
- Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiates ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Oric Pharmaceuticals director You Angie buys $262,898 in stock
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Best Buy Reports Downbeat Results - Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals Touts Positive Efficacy, Safety Data From Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Candidate, Raises Capital - ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)
- Veeva Systems, e.l.f. Beauty, C3.ai, BRP And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares surge on promising trial data
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
- ORIC ® Pharmaceuticals Announces Potentially Best-In-Class Preliminary Efficacy and Safety Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of ORIC-944 in Combination with AR Inhibitors for the Treatment of Patients
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals secures $125 million in private placement
- ORIC ® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- ORIC ® Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of ORIC-944 in Combination with Androgen Receptor Inhibitors in Patients with mCRPC
- JPMorgan maintains ORIC stock Overweight with $20 target
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight on ORIC shares
1日のレンジ
10.66 11.17
1年のレンジ
3.90 14.67
- 以前の終値
- 10.52
- 始値
- 10.66
- 買値
- 11.00
- 買値
- 11.30
- 安値
- 10.66
- 高値
- 11.17
- 出来高
- 2.397 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 97.13%
- 1年の変化
- 8.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K