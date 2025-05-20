QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ORIC
Tornare a Azioni

ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc

10.56 USD 0.44 (4.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ORIC ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.53 e ad un massimo di 11.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ORIC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.53 11.04
Intervallo Annuale
3.90 14.67
Chiusura Precedente
11.00
Apertura
11.00
Bid
10.56
Ask
10.86
Minimo
10.53
Massimo
11.04
Volume
3.081 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.00%
Variazione Mensile
3.53%
Variazione Semestrale
89.25%
Variazione Annuale
4.04%
20 settembre, sabato