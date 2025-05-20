Valute / ORIC
ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc
10.56 USD 0.44 (4.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORIC ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.53 e ad un massimo di 11.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.53 11.04
Intervallo Annuale
3.90 14.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.00
- Apertura
- 11.00
- Bid
- 10.56
- Ask
- 10.86
- Minimo
- 10.53
- Massimo
- 11.04
- Volume
- 3.081 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 89.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.04%
20 settembre, sabato