ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc

10.52 USD 0.38 (3.49%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ORIC de hoy ha cambiado un -3.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.16.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
10.43 11.16
Rango anual
3.90 14.67
Cierres anteriores
10.90
Open
10.97
Bid
10.52
Ask
10.82
Low
10.43
High
11.16
Volumen
2.322 K
Cambio diario
-3.49%
Cambio mensual
3.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
88.53%
Cambio anual
3.65%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B