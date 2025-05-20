CotationsSections
Devises / ORIC
Retour à Actions

ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc

10.56 USD 0.44 (4.00%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ORIC a changé de -4.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.53 et à un maximum de 11.04.

Suivez la dynamique Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ORIC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
10.53 11.04
Range Annuel
3.90 14.67
Clôture Précédente
11.00
Ouverture
11.00
Bid
10.56
Ask
10.86
Plus Bas
10.53
Plus Haut
11.04
Volume
3.081 K
Changement quotidien
-4.00%
Changement Mensuel
3.53%
Changement à 6 Mois
89.25%
Changement Annuel
4.04%
20 septembre, samedi