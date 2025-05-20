Devises / ORIC
ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc
10.56 USD 0.44 (4.00%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ORIC a changé de -4.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.53 et à un maximum de 11.04.
Suivez la dynamique Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ORIC Nouvelles
Range quotidien
10.53 11.04
Range Annuel
3.90 14.67
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.00
- Ouverture
- 11.00
- Bid
- 10.56
- Ask
- 10.86
- Plus Bas
- 10.53
- Plus Haut
- 11.04
- Volume
- 3.081 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.53%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 89.25%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.04%
20 septembre, samedi