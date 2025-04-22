货币 / ORIC
ORIC: Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc
10.90 USD 0.19 (1.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ORIC汇率已更改1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点10.37和高点11.05进行交易。
关注Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ORIC新闻
日范围
10.37 11.05
年范围
3.90 14.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.71
- 开盘价
- 10.43
- 卖价
- 10.90
- 买价
- 11.20
- 最低价
- 10.37
- 最高价
- 11.05
- 交易量
- 2.960 K
- 日变化
- 1.77%
- 月变化
- 6.86%
- 6个月变化
- 95.34%
- 年变化
- 7.39%
