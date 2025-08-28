通貨 / NWS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NWS: News Corporation - Class B
33.56 USD 0.41 (1.24%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NWSの今日の為替レートは、1.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.23の安値と33.82の高値で取引されました。
News Corporation - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWS News
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Meta stock, $880 price target
- Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- 株価高騰は一時的な労働市場冷却への期待を反映 - ゴールドマン・サックス
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- ニュース・コープ、A株とB株を12億7000万ドルで売却
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- Lachlan Murdoch says trust deal is great for investors in first remarks after settlement
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Murdoch family trusts to sell 14 million News Corp class B shares
- Murdoch family trusts to sell over 14 million News Corp shares
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Murdoch family resolves trust dispute, divides News Corp and Fox assets
- News Corp updates on ongoing $1 billion stock repurchase authorization
- News Corp updates on stock repurchase program disclosures to ASX
- News Corp provides update on stock repurchase programs in SEC filing
- News Corp updates on stock repurchase program filings with ASX
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd
- News Corp updates on ongoing $1 billion stock repurchase programs
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- News Corp updates on $1 billion stock repurchase programs
- News Corp provides update on stock repurchase program in SEC filing
1日のレンジ
33.23 33.82
1年のレンジ
26.25 35.41
- 以前の終値
- 33.15
- 始値
- 33.46
- 買値
- 33.56
- 買値
- 33.86
- 安値
- 33.23
- 高値
- 33.82
- 出来高
- 2.342 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.91%
- 1年の変化
- 19.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K