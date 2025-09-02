Valute / NWS
NWS: News Corporation - Class B
33.92 USD 0.36 (1.07%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NWS ha avuto una variazione del 1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.53 e ad un massimo di 34.16.
Segui le dinamiche di News Corporation - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NWS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.53 34.16
Intervallo Annuale
26.25 35.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.56
- Apertura
- 33.71
- Bid
- 33.92
- Ask
- 34.22
- Minimo
- 33.53
- Massimo
- 34.16
- Volume
- 3.740 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.93%
