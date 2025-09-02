QuotazioniSezioni
NWS: News Corporation - Class B

33.92 USD 0.36 (1.07%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWS ha avuto una variazione del 1.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.53 e ad un massimo di 34.16.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.53 34.16
Intervallo Annuale
26.25 35.41
Chiusura Precedente
33.56
Apertura
33.71
Bid
33.92
Ask
34.22
Minimo
33.53
Massimo
34.16
Volume
3.740 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.07%
Variazione Mensile
1.16%
Variazione Semestrale
12.10%
Variazione Annuale
20.93%
