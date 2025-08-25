货币 / NWS
NWS: News Corporation - Class B
32.80 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NWS汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点32.51和高点32.98进行交易。
关注News Corporation - Class B动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NWS新闻
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- 高盛：股市高位反映市场对就业市场暂时降温的乐观预期
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- Rolling Stone, Billboard owner Penske sues Google over AI overviews
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- Lachlan Murdoch says trust deal is great for investors in first remarks after settlement
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Murdoch family trusts to sell 14 million News Corp class B shares
- Murdoch family trusts to sell over 14 million News Corp shares
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Murdoch family resolves trust dispute, divides News Corp and Fox assets
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Realtor.com names Janakiraman Karthikeyan as new chief technology officer
日范围
32.51 32.98
年范围
26.25 35.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.85
- 开盘价
- 32.79
- 卖价
- 32.80
- 买价
- 33.10
- 最低价
- 32.51
- 最高价
- 32.98
- 交易量
- 2.898 K
- 日变化
- -0.15%
- 月变化
- -2.18%
- 6个月变化
- 8.39%
- 年变化
- 16.93%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值