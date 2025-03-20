通貨 / NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.73 USD 0.15 (1.08%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOAの今日の為替レートは、-1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.64の安値と13.91の高値で取引されました。
North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NOA News
- North American Construction: Low Valuation Multiples And Contracts Will Suffice A Hold (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NOA)
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- North American Construction (NOA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- North American Energy Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, guidance revised downward
- RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 51.65% Upside in North American Construction (NOA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Strength Seen in North American Construction (NOA): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Loses 8.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in North America Construction Stock?
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- North American Construction Group reports shareholder vote
- North American Construction Group Q1 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, but margins compress
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
1日のレンジ
13.64 13.91
1年のレンジ
12.12 22.08
- 以前の終値
- 13.88
- 始値
- 13.91
- 買値
- 13.73
- 買値
- 14.03
- 安値
- 13.64
- 高値
- 13.91
- 出来高
- 123
- 1日の変化
- -1.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.10%
- 1年の変化
- -27.62%
