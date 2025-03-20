クォートセクション
通貨 / NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)

13.73 USD 0.15 (1.08%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NOAの今日の為替レートは、-1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.64の安値と13.91の高値で取引されました。

North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOA News

1日のレンジ
13.64 13.91
1年のレンジ
12.12 22.08
以前の終値
13.88
始値
13.91
買値
13.73
買値
14.03
安値
13.64
高値
13.91
出来高
123
1日の変化
-1.08%
1ヶ月の変化
1.70%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.10%
1年の変化
-27.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K