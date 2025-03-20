QuotazioniSezioni
NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)

13.51 USD 0.22 (1.60%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOA ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.48 e ad un massimo di 13.61.

Segui le dinamiche di North American Construction Group Ltd (no par). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.48 13.61
Intervallo Annuale
12.12 22.08
Chiusura Precedente
13.73
Apertura
13.61
Bid
13.51
Ask
13.81
Minimo
13.48
Massimo
13.61
Volume
67
Variazione giornaliera
-1.60%
Variazione Mensile
0.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.49%
Variazione Annuale
-28.78%
