NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.51 USD 0.22 (1.60%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NOA ha avuto una variazione del -1.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.48 e ad un massimo di 13.61.
Segui le dinamiche di North American Construction Group Ltd (no par). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.48 13.61
Intervallo Annuale
12.12 22.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.73
- Apertura
- 13.61
- Bid
- 13.51
- Ask
- 13.81
- Minimo
- 13.48
- Massimo
- 13.61
- Volume
- 67
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.78%
21 settembre, domenica