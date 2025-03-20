통화 / NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.51 USD 0.22 (1.60%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NOA 환율이 오늘 -1.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.48이고 고가는 13.61이었습니다.
North American Construction Group Ltd (no par) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- North American Construction: Low Valuation Multiples And Contracts Will Suffice A Hold (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NOA)
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- North American Construction (NOA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- North American Energy Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, guidance revised downward
- RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 51.65% Upside in North American Construction (NOA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Strength Seen in North American Construction (NOA): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Loses 8.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in North America Construction Stock?
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- North American Construction Group reports shareholder vote
- North American Construction Group Q1 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, but margins compress
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- 이전 종가
- 13.73
- 시가
- 13.61
- Bid
- 13.51
- Ask
- 13.81
- 저가
- 13.48
- 고가
- 13.61
- 볼륨
- 67
- 일일 변동
- -1.60%
- 월 변동
- 0.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -28.78%
20 9월, 토요일