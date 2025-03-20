Divisas / NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.88 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NOA de hoy ha cambiado un 0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.22.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas North American Construction Group Ltd (no par). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NOA News
- North American Construction: Low Valuation Multiples And Contracts Will Suffice A Hold (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NOA)
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- North American Construction (NOA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- North American Energy Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, guidance revised downward
- RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 51.65% Upside in North American Construction (NOA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Strength Seen in North American Construction (NOA): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Loses 8.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in North America Construction Stock?
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- North American Construction Group reports shareholder vote
- North American Construction Group Q1 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, but margins compress
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
Rango diario
13.84 14.22
Rango anual
12.12 22.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.86
- Open
- 13.91
- Bid
- 13.88
- Ask
- 14.18
- Low
- 13.84
- High
- 14.22
- Volumen
- 138
- Cambio diario
- 0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.81%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -12.15%
- Cambio anual
- -26.83%
