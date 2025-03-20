Währungen / NOA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.48 USD 0.25 (1.82%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NOA hat sich für heute um -1.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.48 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.61 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOA News
- North American Construction: Low Valuation Multiples And Contracts Will Suffice A Hold (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NOA)
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- North American Construction (NOA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- North American Energy Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, guidance revised downward
- RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 51.65% Upside in North American Construction (NOA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Strength Seen in North American Construction (NOA): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Loses 8.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in North America Construction Stock?
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- North American Construction Group reports shareholder vote
- North American Construction Group Q1 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, but margins compress
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
Tagesspanne
13.48 13.61
Jahresspanne
12.12 22.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.73
- Eröffnung
- 13.61
- Bid
- 13.48
- Ask
- 13.78
- Tief
- 13.48
- Hoch
- 13.61
- Volumen
- 19
- Tagesänderung
- -1.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.15%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -14.68%
- Jahresänderung
- -28.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K