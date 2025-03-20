Devises / NOA
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.51 USD 0.22 (1.60%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NOA a changé de -1.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.48 et à un maximum de 13.61.
Suivez la dynamique North American Construction Group Ltd (no par). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
13.48 13.61
Range Annuel
12.12 22.08
- Clôture Précédente
- 13.73
- Ouverture
- 13.61
- Bid
- 13.51
- Ask
- 13.81
- Plus Bas
- 13.48
- Plus Haut
- 13.61
- Volume
- 67
- Changement quotidien
- -1.60%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.49%
- Changement Annuel
- -28.78%
20 septembre, samedi