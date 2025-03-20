Currencies / NOA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOA: North American Construction Group Ltd (no par)
13.86 USD 0.17 (1.24%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOA exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.69 and at a high of 13.90.
Follow North American Construction Group Ltd (no par) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOA News
- North American Construction: Low Valuation Multiples And Contracts Will Suffice A Hold (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:NOA)
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- North American Construction (NOA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- North American Energy Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, guidance revised downward
- RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street Analysts See a 51.65% Upside in North American Construction (NOA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Strength Seen in North American Construction (NOA): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- North American Construction (NOA) Loses 8.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in North America Construction Stock?
- 2 Deep Value Dividend Stocks Hiding In Plain Sight
- North American Construction Group reports shareholder vote
- North American Construction Group Q1 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, but margins compress
- ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- North American Construction Group Ltd. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOA)
Daily Range
13.69 13.90
Year Range
12.12 22.08
- Previous Close
- 13.69
- Open
- 13.71
- Bid
- 13.86
- Ask
- 14.16
- Low
- 13.69
- High
- 13.90
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 1.24%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.28%
- Year Change
- -26.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%