通貨 / NIO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NIO: NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class
7.37 USD 0.08 (1.07%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NIOの今日の為替レートは、-1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.21の安値と7.50の高値で取引されました。
NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Classダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NIO News
- NIO Inc. (NIO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- SunCar Technologyが仮想通貨に最大1,000万ドルを投資へ
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- How's NIO Adjusting Production Priorities to Meet Growing Demand?
- NIO's ES8 Deliveries Begin This Week: Can It Compete With TSLA and LI?
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- NIO's August Deliveries Rise Y/Y: What's Driving the Momentum?
- Is NIO Striking a Perfect Balance Between Battery Cost & Performance?
- ニオの新モデルと強化された財務状況が信頼を回復させると、UBSが指摘
- Nio’s new models and stronger balance sheet restore confidence, says UBS
- UBSがNIOの格付けを「買い」に引き上げ、新製品と財務改善を評価
- UBS upgrades Nio stock rating to Buy on new products and improved finances
- Why Is Nio Stock Up Over 4%? - TipRanks.com
- Nio Stock Dips on $1 Billion Raise, Analysts Stay Bullish
- Why Nio Stock Rallied Monday
- Nio Stock Dips On $1billion Raise, Analysts Stay Bullish
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Monday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- NIO: $1 Billion Share Dilution Vs. Q4 Breakeven Push (NYSE:NIO)
- Global EV sales growth slows to 15% in August, research firm says
- Stock Market Today: Tesla Jumps as EV Sector Sentiment Improves
- NIO Stock Falls 9% on $1B Equity Offering Plan: Time to Buy the Dip?
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on NIO stock, maintains $8 target
- ’China Inside’: How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
1日のレンジ
7.21 7.50
1年のレンジ
3.02 7.50
- 以前の終値
- 7.45
- 始値
- 7.23
- 買値
- 7.37
- 買値
- 7.67
- 安値
- 7.21
- 高値
- 7.50
- 出来高
- 37.914 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 90.44%
- 1年の変化
- 6.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K