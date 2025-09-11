クォートセクション
通貨 / NIO
NIO: NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class

7.37 USD 0.08 (1.07%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NIOの今日の為替レートは、-1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.21の安値と7.50の高値で取引されました。

NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Classダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.21 7.50
1年のレンジ
3.02 7.50
以前の終値
7.45
始値
7.23
買値
7.37
買値
7.67
安値
7.21
高値
7.50
出来高
37.914 K
1日の変化
-1.07%
1ヶ月の変化
18.49%
6ヶ月の変化
90.44%
1年の変化
6.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K