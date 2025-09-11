Valute / NIO
NIO: NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class
7.37 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NIO ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.28 e ad un massimo di 7.60.
Segui le dinamiche di NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NIO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.28 7.60
Intervallo Annuale
3.02 7.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.37
- Apertura
- 7.56
- Bid
- 7.37
- Ask
- 7.67
- Minimo
- 7.28
- Massimo
- 7.60
- Volume
- 38.712 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 90.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.81%
20 settembre, sabato