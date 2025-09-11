QuotazioniSezioni
NIO: NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class

7.37 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NIO ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.28 e ad un massimo di 7.60.

Segui le dinamiche di NIO Inc American depositary shares, each representing one Class. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

NIO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.28 7.60
Intervallo Annuale
3.02 7.60
Chiusura Precedente
7.37
Apertura
7.56
Bid
7.37
Ask
7.67
Minimo
7.28
Massimo
7.60
Volume
38.712 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
18.49%
Variazione Semestrale
90.44%
Variazione Annuale
6.81%
20 settembre, sabato