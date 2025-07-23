クォートセクション
通貨 / NBIX
NBIX: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

145.66 USD 2.93 (2.05%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NBIXの今日の為替レートは、2.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.34の安値と146.03の高値で取引されました。

Neurocrine Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
143.34 146.03
1年のレンジ
84.23 154.62
以前の終値
142.73
始値
143.86
買値
145.66
買値
145.96
安値
143.34
高値
146.03
出来高
2.092 K
1日の変化
2.05%
1ヶ月の変化
4.73%
6ヶ月の変化
31.85%
1年の変化
26.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K