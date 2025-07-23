通貨 / NBIX
NBIX: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
145.66 USD 2.93 (2.05%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NBIXの今日の為替レートは、2.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.34の安値と146.03の高値で取引されました。
Neurocrine Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NBIX News
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Presents at TD Cowen's 5th
- ノイロクライン・バイオサイエンス、TDコーエン・サミットでR&D戦略の進化を発表
- Neurocrine Biosciences at TD Cowen Summit: Evolving R&D Strategy
- ニューロクリン、うつ病治療薬の新たな第2相データを発表へ
- Neurocrine to present new phase 2 data for depression treatment
- Neurocrine at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Neurocrine Bio. stock price target raised to $149 by RBC Capital
- GRFS or NBIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Inside XBI: What The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Offers Investors (NYSEARCA:XBI)
- Macquarie Healthcare Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:DLHIX)
- Xenon Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus
- Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%
- Guggenheim raises Neurocrine Bio. stock price target on strong Ingrezza sales
- Neurocrine Bio. price target raised to $145 from $140 at Mizuho
- Neurocrine Bio. stock price target raised by BMO Capital to $124
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NBIX)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Neurocrine (NBIX) Q2 Earnings
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Neurocrine earnings beat by $0.69, revenue topped estimates
- CPRX vs. NBIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
1日のレンジ
143.34 146.03
1年のレンジ
84.23 154.62
- 以前の終値
- 142.73
- 始値
- 143.86
- 買値
- 145.66
- 買値
- 145.96
- 安値
- 143.34
- 高値
- 146.03
- 出来高
- 2.092 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.85%
- 1年の変化
- 26.57%
