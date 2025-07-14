Currencies / NBIX
NBIX: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
139.77 USD 0.67 (0.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBIX exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.41 and at a high of 140.78.
Follow Neurocrine Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
139.41 140.78
Year Range
84.23 154.62
- Previous Close
- 140.44
- Open
- 140.44
- Bid
- 139.77
- Ask
- 140.07
- Low
- 139.41
- High
- 140.78
- Volume
- 568
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.52%
- Year Change
- 21.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%