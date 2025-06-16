通貨 / MNR
MNR: Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Par
13.53 USD 0.12 (0.88%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MNRの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.45の安値と13.74の高値で取引されました。
Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Parダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNR News
- マック・ナチュラル・リソーシーズ株、買収後もスティーフェルの「買い」評価を維持
- Mach Natural Resources stock holds Buy rating at Stifel following acquisitions
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Mach Natural Resources stock rating maintained at Overweight by KeyBanc
- マック・ナチュラル・リソーシズが13億ドルの買収取引を完了
- Mach Natural Resources completes $1.3 billion acquisition deal
- This CoreWeave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
- Mach Natural Resources stock initiated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Mach Natural Resources stock initiated at Outperform by William Blair
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Mach natural resources (MNR) sees $44k purchase by Bayou City Energy
- Mach Natural Resources LP 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MNR)
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mach Natural Resources Q2 2025 results miss EPS forecast
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Permian Resources (PR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Strength Seen in California Resources (CRC): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Mach Natural Resources Stock: Increases Production By 90% Through Acquisitions (NYSE:MNR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Mach Natural Resources stock price target raised to $22 from $21 at Raymond James
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
1日のレンジ
13.45 13.74
1年のレンジ
12.40 18.99
- 以前の終値
- 13.65
- 始値
- 13.71
- 買値
- 13.53
- 買値
- 13.83
- 安値
- 13.45
- 高値
- 13.74
- 出来高
- 265
- 1日の変化
- -0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.37%
- 1年の変化
- -16.74%
