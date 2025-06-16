クォートセクション
通貨 / MNR
MNR: Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Par

13.53 USD 0.12 (0.88%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MNRの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.45の安値と13.74の高値で取引されました。

Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Parダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.45 13.74
1年のレンジ
12.40 18.99
以前の終値
13.65
始値
13.71
買値
13.53
買値
13.83
安値
13.45
高値
13.74
出来高
265
1日の変化
-0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.58%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.37%
1年の変化
-16.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K