Currencies / MNR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MNR: Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Par
13.56 USD 0.16 (1.19%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MNR exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.35 and at a high of 13.58.
Follow Mach Natural Resources LP Common Units representing Limited Par dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNR News
- This CoreWeave Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
- Mach Natural Resources stock initiated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Mach Natural Resources stock initiated at Outperform by William Blair
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
- Mach natural resources (MNR) sees $44k purchase by Bayou City Energy
- Mach Natural Resources LP 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MNR)
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mach Natural Resources Q2 2025 results miss EPS forecast
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Permian Resources (PR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Strength Seen in California Resources (CRC): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Mach Natural Resources Stock: Increases Production By 90% Through Acquisitions (NYSE:MNR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Mach Natural Resources stock price target raised to $22 from $21 at Raymond James
- Buy 6 Ideal Safe Dividend Power Dogs For June (NYSE:ZIM)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Mach Natural Resources: Shifting More Capex Towards Natural Gas Development (NYSE:MNR)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
13.35 13.58
Year Range
12.40 18.99
- Previous Close
- 13.40
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.56
- Ask
- 13.86
- Low
- 13.35
- High
- 13.58
- Volume
- 307
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- -4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.18%
- Year Change
- -16.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%