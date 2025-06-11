通貨 / MCY
MCY: Mercury General Corporation
79.34 USD 1.68 (2.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MCYの今日の為替レートは、2.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.21の安値と79.40の高値で取引されました。
Mercury General Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MCY News
1日のレンジ
77.21 79.40
1年のレンジ
44.19 80.72
- 以前の終値
- 77.66
- 始値
- 77.21
- 買値
- 79.34
- 買値
- 79.64
- 安値
- 77.21
- 高値
- 79.40
- 出来高
- 282
- 1日の変化
- 2.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.68%
- 1年の変化
- 26.44%
