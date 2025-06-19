Divisas / MCY
MCY: Mercury General Corporation
77.66 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MCY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 77.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 79.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mercury General Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
77.58 79.10
Rango anual
44.19 80.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.60
- Open
- 77.71
- Bid
- 77.66
- Ask
- 77.96
- Low
- 77.58
- High
- 79.10
- Volumen
- 233
- Cambio diario
- 0.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.98%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 38.68%
- Cambio anual
- 23.76%
