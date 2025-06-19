CotizacionesSecciones
MCY: Mercury General Corporation

77.66 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MCY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 77.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 79.10.

Rango diario
77.58 79.10
Rango anual
44.19 80.72
Cierres anteriores
77.60
Open
77.71
Bid
77.66
Ask
77.96
Low
77.58
High
79.10
Volumen
233
Cambio diario
0.08%
Cambio mensual
0.98%
Cambio a 6 meses
38.68%
Cambio anual
23.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B