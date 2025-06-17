Valute / MCY
MCY: Mercury General Corporation
79.46 USD 0.12 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCY ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.56 e ad un massimo di 79.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Mercury General Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
78.56 79.50
Intervallo Annuale
44.19 80.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.34
- Apertura
- 78.72
- Bid
- 79.46
- Ask
- 79.76
- Minimo
- 78.56
- Massimo
- 79.50
- Volume
- 288
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.63%
20 settembre, sabato