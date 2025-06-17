Devises / MCY
MCY: Mercury General Corporation
79.46 USD 0.12 (0.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MCY a changé de 0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 78.56 et à un maximum de 79.50.
Suivez la dynamique Mercury General Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
78.56 79.50
Range Annuel
44.19 80.72
- Clôture Précédente
- 79.34
- Ouverture
- 78.72
- Bid
- 79.46
- Ask
- 79.76
- Plus Bas
- 78.56
- Plus Haut
- 79.50
- Volume
- 288
- Changement quotidien
- 0.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.32%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 41.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 26.63%
20 septembre, samedi