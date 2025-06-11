Currencies / MCY
MCY: Mercury General Corporation
77.38 USD 1.09 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCY exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.34 and at a high of 78.14.
Follow Mercury General Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
76.34 78.14
Year Range
44.19 80.72
- Previous Close
- 78.47
- Open
- 78.14
- Bid
- 77.38
- Ask
- 77.68
- Low
- 76.34
- High
- 78.14
- Volume
- 160
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.18%
- Year Change
- 23.31%
