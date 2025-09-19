通貨 / LUCK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LUCK
9.70 USD 0.03 (0.31%)
セクター: その他の銘柄 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LUCKの今日の為替レートは、-0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.56の安値と9.80の高値で取引されました。
ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCK on the Community Forum
LUCKの取引アプリ
Swingtrade Ichimoku Candles
SWIFTYRENTALS (Pty) Ltd
5 (1)
Enjoy the Free Candle Color indicator. Kijun Sen is an element of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator, it's far too complicated for many traders hence they tend to be confused. We have simplified it so the Kijun Sen will change colors as it activates without the Tenkan Sen, Senkou Span, Up Kumo and Down Kumo. Customize to your period parameter and colors of your choice. Great for beginners and seasoned traders. Set your period and enjoy GOOD LUCK and ALL THE BEST IN YOUR TRADING JOURNEY !!!!!
FREE
Copy MT4 to MT4
Aliou Ba
3.82 (11)
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer. Settle the issuer of orders in Principal and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
FREE
Master Forex Expert
Elizabeth St Sta Teresita Marikina City
Master Forex Expert v1.3 / Input Parameters & Product Guide Product Overview Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends , especially in Gold (XAUUSD) . Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias , the EA is optimized for long-only strategies , giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction. With built-in dynamic grid trading , target-first-entry take profit , and risk controls , th
Space signals
The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality. You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
Cool volumes
矢印インジケーター「クールボリューム」は、Mt4のティックボリュームに基づいています。 インジケータ自体は、一定期間（時間枠の選択）で購入または売却するボリュームの数を追跡します。 そして、売り手または買い手の量が異常に過剰になると、それは売るか買うためのシグナルを与えます。 色付きのヒストグラムは下のウィンドウに描かれており、緑色は現時点での買い手の優位性を示しています。これは、この価格帯で増加する可能性のある即時の逆転を意味します。 逆に、赤い色は売り手の優位性を示しており、これは潜在的な即時の下向きの逆転を意味します。 また、視覚的な利便性のために、矢印がメインチャートウィンドウに直接追加されました。 ユーザーの便宜のために、外部変数には、信号の周波数と履歴（HistoryBars）上のそれらの数の設定変数が含まれています。 ただし、値を1000を超えるように設定することはお勧めしません。 これの多くはあなたの端末のパフォーマンスを遅くします。 また、"===<<矢印設定>>>==="セクションでは、任意の矢印とヒストグラムパラメータを自分で設定することができます。
Highway pro
バイナリオプションと外国為替"高速道路の利益"の指標は、チャネルラインの背後にある価格を見つけるという原則に基づいています。 価格がチャネルを離れ、徐々にそれに戻り始めた後、信号が表示されます。 そのような指標を取引することは非常に簡単で便利です。 そして、初心者のトレーダーや長年の経験を持つトレーダーでさえ、それを取引することができます。 アセットごとに独自の設定を選択する必要があります。 たとえば、変数"A_Period"に設定されているトレンドのバーを計算するための期間です。 トレンドは、チャネルの中央の線で示されます。 緑の色は購入を意味し、赤い色は販売を意味します。 また、"Range"変数で設定されている異なる取引セッションでチャネル幅を調整する必要があります。 その中のデジタル値が高いほど、チャンネルは広くなります。 さて、下の変数では、便利な矢印と線のパラメータを選択できます。 厚さ、バーからの矢印の距離、それらのコードと色。 矢印はリアルタイムでは描画されません。 彼らはバーからバーにジャンプして消えることはありません。 しかし、タイムスタンプを切り替えた後
Create a cool signal
The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable. This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are in
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset. You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
1日のレンジ
9.56 9.80
1年のレンジ
7.66 13.25
- 以前の終値
- 9.73
- 始値
- 9.65
- 買値
- 9.70
- 買値
- 10.00
- 安値
- 9.56
- 高値
- 9.80
- 出来高
- 251
- 1日の変化
- -0.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.21%
- 1年の変化
- -17.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K