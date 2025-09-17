货币 / LUCK
LUCK
9.85 USD 0.04 (0.41%)
版块: 其他交易品种 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LUCK汇率已更改0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点9.76和高点9.88进行交易。
关注动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCK on the Community Forum
LUCK交易应用程序
Swingtrade Ichimoku Candles
SWIFTYRENTALS (Pty) Ltd
5 (1)
Enjoy the Free Candle Color indicator. Kijun Sen is an element of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator, it's far too complicated for many traders hence they tend to be confused. We have simplified it so the Kijun Sen will change colors as it activates without the Tenkan Sen, Senkou Span, Up Kumo and Down Kumo. Customize to your period parameter and colors of your choice. Great for beginners and seasoned traders. Set your period and enjoy GOOD LUCK and ALL THE BEST IN YOUR TRADING JOURNEY !!!!!
FREE
Copy MT4 to MT4
Aliou Ba
3.82 (11)
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer. Settle the issuer of orders in Principal and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
FREE
Master Forex Expert
Elizabeth St Sta Teresita Marikina City
Master Forex Expert v1.3 / Input Parameters & Product Guide Product Overview Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends , especially in Gold (XAUUSD) . Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias , the EA is optimized for long-only strategies , giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction. With built-in dynamic grid trading , target-first-entry take profit , and risk controls , th
Space signals
The Space signals signal indicator is my new development for trading on the Forex and Binary options markets. The algorithm of the indicator is written so that it tracks the trend and gives signals for the end of the corrective price movement. In the settings, you can set the signal period yourself. The higher the value in the "period" variable, the less frequent the signals will be. But they will naturally be of higher quality. You can also choose the arrow codes on the chart, the distance
Cool volumes
箭头指示器"冷量"是基于mt4上的滴答量。 指标本身跟踪在一段时间内买入或卖出的数量（时间框架选择）。 当卖家或买家的交易量出现异常过剩时，它会发出卖出或买入的信号。 在较低的窗口中绘制彩色直方图，其中绿色显示了当时买家的主导地位，这意味着在这个价格范围内可能立即逆转增加。 相反，红色表示卖方的优势，这意味着潜在的立即向下逆转。 此外，为了方便视觉感知，箭头已直接添加到主图表窗口。 为了方便用户，外部变量包含信号频率及其在历史记录（HistoryBars）上的编号的设置变量。 但不建议将值设置为1000以上。 更多的这将减慢您的终端的性能。 同样在"===<<箭头设置>>>==="部分中，您可以自己设置任何箭头和直方图参数。 直方图的厚度，箭头与蜡烛的距离，箭头代码及其颜色。 或者您可以完全禁用主图表窗口上的箭头。 箭头和信号根本不画。 即使在更改时间框架和更新终端之后。 但有必要在固定直方图和箭头后进入交易！ 祝大家好运！!!
Highway pro
二元期权和外汇"公路利润"的指标是基于在通道线后面找到价格的原则。 价格离开通道并逐渐开始回到通道后，信号就会出现。 交易这样的指标非常容易和方便。 即使是新手交易者或具有多年经验的交易者也可以交易它。 您需要为每个资产选择自己的设置。 例如，在变量"A_Period"中设置的计算趋势柱的周期。 趋势由通道中的中线指示。 绿色意味着购买，红色意味着销售。 您还需要在不同的交易时段调整通道宽度，这是在"范围"变量中设置的。 其中的数字值越高，通道越宽。 那么，在较低的变量中，您可以选择您方便的箭头和线条参数。 厚度，箭头与条形的距离，它们的代码和颜色。 箭头不是实时绘制的。 他们不会从一个酒吧跳到另一个酒吧然后消失。 但是在切换时间戳之后，它们会更改它们的值。.. 祝大家好运！!!
Create a cool signal
箭头指标"创建一个很酷的信号"为二元期权和外汇市场是一种构造它的信号！ 您可以根据其中规定的10个标准MT4指标选择自己的信号条件，再加上另一个第三方缓冲指标，您可以添加到"缓冲指标"变量中。 这是简单的！ 规定您的指示器的名称并规定它的数字（您将在颜色部分找到它们，其中显示缓冲颜色的数字）。 在屏幕截图中，我展示了一个示例，说明如果第三方指标的缓冲区不是箭头缓冲区，而是例如线条，则如何创建箭头。 他在Keltner通道的例子中显示了2种类型的信号。 1)通道线的交点。 首先要做的是找出缓冲区编号。 这里，通道的上一行是缓冲器no.0，下缓冲器No.2。 因此，为了在穿过通道的较低线时获得信号到顶部，我们写入2>o2<c，其中o打开，c关闭。 为了得到信号，我们规定一切完全相同，只有字符从多到少于2<o2>c。 2）价格落后于通道线。 一切的拼写方式完全相同，只有Open(o)和Close(c)中的字符"more(>)"/"less(<)"的拼写方向相同。 （请参阅屏幕截图中的示例。) 通过这种方式，您可以从绝对任何第三方指标输出信号。 箭头和线条。 进一步。
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset. You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
日范围
9.76 9.88
年范围
7.66 13.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.81
- 开盘价
- 9.88
- 卖价
- 9.85
- 买价
- 10.15
- 最低价
- 9.76
- 最高价
- 9.88
- 交易量
- 30
- 日变化
- 0.41%
- 月变化
- -8.03%
- 6个月变化
- 1.76%
- 年变化
- -16.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值