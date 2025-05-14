通貨 / KSCP
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
6.19 USD 0.18 (3.00%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KSCPの今日の為替レートは、3.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.13の安値と6.45の高値で取引されました。
Knightscope Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
6.13 6.45
1年のレンジ
2.45 28.57
- 以前の終値
- 6.01
- 始値
- 6.17
- 買値
- 6.19
- 買値
- 6.49
- 安値
- 6.13
- 高値
- 6.45
- 出来高
- 765
- 1日の変化
- 3.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 128.41%
- 1年の変化
- -19.30%
