통화 / KSCP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
KSCP: Knightscope Inc - Class A
6.08 USD 0.11 (1.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KSCP 환율이 오늘 -1.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.08이고 고가는 6.30이었습니다.
Knightscope Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSCP News
- Does Knightscope (KSCP) Have the Potential to Rally 163.4% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Knightscope co-founder joins AITX to lead mobile security robotics
- Knightscope secures $1 million in new contracts and renewals
- Knightscope stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright despite supply issues
- Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Viant Technology (DSP) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dave Inc. (DAVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Knightscope secures over $1.3 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope amends bylaws to lower quorum for stockholder meetings
- Knightscope files prospectus supplement for up to $50 million stock offering
- Why Is Knightscope Stock Surging On Thursday? - Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Knightscope joins Palantir’s FedStart program to expand federal reach
- Knightscope stock rises after signing agreement with Palantir
- Knightscope (KSCP) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Knightscope secures over $1 million in new security contracts
- Knightscope stock rises after securing over $1 million in new contracts
- Rubrik To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
- Ascendiant Capital cuts Knightscope stock price target to $26
- Knightscope Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
일일 변동 비율
6.08 6.30
년간 변동
2.45 28.57
- 이전 종가
- 6.19
- 시가
- 6.20
- Bid
- 6.08
- Ask
- 6.38
- 저가
- 6.08
- 고가
- 6.30
- 볼륨
- 463
- 일일 변동
- -1.78%
- 월 변동
- 3.93%
- 6개월 변동
- 124.35%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.73%
20 9월, 토요일